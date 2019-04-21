Farmington Earth Day Cleanup brings new activities

FARMINGTON - The annual Earth Day Cleanup event will take place Monday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., kicking off on the front lawn of the Pierce House on Main Street.

This year the Public Works Department will be planting 11 donated blueberry plants: two to the Public Library and nine to the Parks and Recreation Department. The plants were donated by Waste Management who will also be providing other edible garden plants for public spaces including in front of the Post Office. Waste Management is also donating landscape bark and compost for these projects.

In addition, the University of Maine at Farmington Sustainable Campus Coalition students will be demonstrating “plogging” picking up litter while jogging or walking which demonstrates exercise and cleaning up the earth at the same time.