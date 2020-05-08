Farmington recognized with annual Tree City award

FARMINGTON - The Arbor Day Foundation recently recognized the town for 43 consecutive years of being an official Tree City USA town. The award is given to towns that meet four requirements: have a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The recognition applauds municipalities that make the planting and care of trees a priority. Only two other towns in the state have received this award for as many consecutive years as Farmington has.

"Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand," President of Arbor Day Foundation Dan Lambe said. "The trees being planted and cared for by Farmington are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life."