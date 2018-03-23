Farmington Recreation Department hosting Easter Egg Hunt on April 1

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Recreation Department will be holding a Easter Egg Hunt on April 1.

The Easter Bunny has changed things up a little this year. He now wants to see who the real explorers are and has let the Rec Department in on a few secret drop-off spots!

There will be two golden eggs left at each of the three following parks: Walton’s Mill Pond Park in West Farmington, Hippach Field across from McDonald’s and Meetinghouse Park downtown. Each Golden Egg will have a treat as well as a number that a is associated with a prize. Bring your number to the Community Center the following week, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to claim your prize and have your picture posted on our Facebook page.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be available all day and is intended for children under the age of 10.