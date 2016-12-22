Farmington resident wins Wilton Fish & Game raffle

WILTON - Olen Boulette from Farmington was the lucky winner of a Windham Weaponry .308 Hunter Model rifle which was donated to the Wilton Fish & Game Association by Windham Weaponry as a fund raiser.

The members and guests filled the clubhouse for an old fashioned pot luck. There was excitement in the air as the drum with tickets was rolled. Santa has come to town for Boulette.

There was a very short business meeting as Club President Phil Maurais explained that it was a night to enjoy each others company. Nominations were made for the Board of Directors.

The Annual Michael J. Rowe Ice Fishing Derby will be held again this year on Maine’s Free Family Fishing Weekend. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 18. Some great prizes have already been donated.

Club meetings are held on the third Sunday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse. New members are always welcome. For a membership form email:

rowe.wiltonfg.wilton7@gmail.com