First annual Best Dog on Earth Day event a success

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness are pleased to announce that the First Annual Best Dog on Earth Day event, a celebration of dogs and Earth Day, was a big success. The cold, damp weather could not dampen the spirits of the approximately 50 participants and their dogs, who went out on the trail for a 1-3 mile fun run/walk and then returned to the Chamber of Commerce for a variety of activities.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter was onsite, providing adoption information and low-cost nail trims, microchips and flea/tick treatments and a portion of the proceeds from the event are being donated to the shelter. Pampered Paws provided ear cleaning and teeth brushing and the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust provided information on their programs and hiking trails, all of which are dog-friendly.

Each participant received a tree seedling in recognition of Earth Day and a raffle ticket for a prize basket of items donated by local businesses. The lucky winner of the raffle prize was Anna Mather. In addition, local businesses offered discount coupons to all participants.

The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness developed the idea to provide a fun event that would bring the community together, promote physical activity, support animal adoption, provide educational information about protecting the environment and support local businesses, which had donated items for the raffle prize and provided discount coupons.

The organizers were pleased with the turnout, look forward to growing the event next year and thank all of the sponsors and participants for a successful event.