First annual Best Dog on Earth Day to be held in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness are pleased to announce the first annual Best Dog on Earth Day event, a celebration of dogs and Earth Day.

The event kicks off at The Rangeley Inn, where participants can register for a three mile run or a two mile walk. There will also be a one mile route for the Kids/Puppy Fun Walk/Run. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win the Best Dog on Earth Day gift basket and each registered participant will receive a tree sapling to take home and plant.

In addition, there will be special offers from our local businesses.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter will be on hand to provide adoption information, nail trims and more and a portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the shelter.

After the Fun Walk/Run, there will be certificates awarded in several categories, including best dog trick, best dog and owner look alike, best tail wagger and more.

The event will take place on April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information or to pre-register, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com or the Rangeley Fitness Center at Rangeley Health and Wellness at 864-3055 or fitness@rangeleyhealthandwellness.com.