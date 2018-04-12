First annual Fly Rod Crosby Days celebrates life of renowned outdoors woman

PHILLIPS - Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps recently announced the preparations to celebrate Cornelia "Fly Rod" Crosby at Fly Rod Crosby Days.

The First Annual Fly Rod Crosby Days is scheduled for May 18, 19 and 20 at Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps in Phillips- gateway to Maine’s High Peaks Region.

“Our celebration of Phillip's legendary sports woman, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, is long overdue. Fly Rod was born and grew up in Phillips Maine, the gateway to the High Peaks Region, and is noted for her fishing and hunting skills and her efforts at promoting Maine during the late 1800s and early 1900s as an ideal destination for outdoor sporting activities. For her accomplishments, Crosby was most recently inducted into the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame,” says Jon Pound of FCPSC

The weekend events will feature many of “Fly Rod‘s” avocations including the Sandy River Rangeley Lakes Railroad’s special “Fast Fly Fishing” Express, hiking The Fly Rod Crosby Trail, experiencing Maine’s High Peaks Region, Gold Paning the Sandy River, attending the Fly Fishing and Fly Tying Clinics, also her true-to-life passion: fly fishing for the elusive Maine Brook trout on our private pond or the pristine Sandy River. In conjunction with the event, the Phillips Historical Society will open early for visitors eager to search their rare archives.

The event will also feature a chance to visit with the fly fishing community and organizations that are supporting Fly Rod Crosby Days including Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc.™ dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.

The weekend, says the PHWFF, will offer those at the event a chance to visit with the group’s friends, volunteers, and supporters in Maine while providing them the opportunity to share PHWFF 's mission with the countless folks in the fly fishing community who have yet to be exposed to it.

For More Information on Fly Rod Crosby click here.

For More Information on Fly Rod Crosby Days Celebration contact Jon Pound at

jon.pound1947@gmail.com, www.foxcarltonpond.com or by calling 491-5865.

For More Information on Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing contact Daniel Morgan at daniel.morgan@projecthealingwaters.org, http://www.projecthealingwaters.org/ or by calling 301-245-2485.