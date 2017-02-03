First Free Family Ski Night at Titcomb Mountain is tonight

WEST FARMINGTON - Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County in partnership with University Credit Union will be offering a free family ski night Feb. 3, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at Titcomb Mountain. Funding is provided through the Carol M. White PEP grant and University Credit Union. The event aims to get youth and families active in their community and encourages kids to be active. This night will feature a chance to meet UCU’s Monty Moose, healthy snacks, giveaways, and a live radio broadcast by 92 Moose

On February 17th HCC programs will offer an additional night of free family skiing at Titcomb from 4-8 p.m. Funding will be provided through the Carol M.White PEP Grant and the Drug Free Communities Grant.

Free rentals will be available at both events while supplies last.

Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, founded in 1989, is one of the oldest health coalitions in the country. Its mission is to measurably improve the wellbeing of all people in Greater Franklin County and neighboring towns using a coordinated public health approach of education, promotion, and outreach. Its community outreach efforts appear in every town and corner of the region. For more information, please visit www.fchn.org/hcc.

The Carol M. White PEP grant has made part of the funding possible for this event a focus on getting our youth active in our community.

Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU has nine locations across the state serving the University of Maine System students, alumni, employees and their families. Branches are located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit www.ucu.maine.edu