Fly Rod Crosby inducted into Maine Women’s Hall of Fame

AUGUSTA - One year ago, Rangeley Lakes Historical Society Executive Director, Bill Pierce, was hurrying through the lobby at the University of Maine-Augusta Library. He was there to interview a prospective new intern for their two museums when he happened upon something that he was unaware even existed. On the wall were, row upon row, some of Maine’s greatest women throughout history with detailed inscriptions of their achievements, not just to their State but to all mankind. Pierce had happened upon the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame and it’s a treasure trove of inspiration for all. As he read about Maine’s greatest women it soon became evident that there was one glaring omission: the intrepid Cornelia Thurza “Fly Rod” Crosby, Maine’s first Registered Maine Guide, was nowhere to be found.

On this Saint Patrick’s Day past, Fly Rod Crosby joined her rightful place among Maine’s greatest women for her work as an outdoor writer, promoter, natural resource advocate and Maine’s first Registered Guide. Crosby enjoyed a stellar career and inspiring life despite having to overcome the death of her father at age 2 of “a life-long battle with Consumption”, a crippling knee injury as well as staunch opposition to her Guides bill and call for better fish and wildlife laws among her peers of the day.

“Fly Rod took great personal and professional risks to advocate for women’s participation in outdoor field sports, the certification of guides to better care for clients as well as bag limits for game species that were suffering from exploitation here in Maine," shared Pierce in his remarks. “She did this in a dedicated and impactful way in a time when women had not yet won the right to even vote, because she knew she was right."

The application for Crosby to be admitted into the Hall was submitted by the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society and was supported by letters of recommendation from the Phillip’s Historical Society, Maine Trout Unlimited, Maine Professional Guides Association and the Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. A good crowd assembled for the Silver Tea Celebration and Induction Ceremony where “Fly Rod” was inducted along with U.S. Olympian, Julia Clukey.

Although recognized for her accomplishments as a member of the U.S. National Luge Team, Clukey was also lauded for her work through her annual summer camp in Central Maine that helps young women from ages 8-11 develop self-confidence and healthy lifestyles. Since 2012 her work has directly impacted the lives of over 24,000 young women in Maine.

In his presentation, Pierce congratulated Clukey.

“If Fly Rod were here today she would be honored to be entering the Hall, alongside you, as such a fearless and inspiring young woman like she was," he said.

Clukey had shared with Pierce that she was honored as well “because Fly Rod Crosby was obviously such a Bad-ass for her day”.

IFW’s Bonnie Holding, as well as Mt Blue High School Freshman Emily Willett, and Laura Harris (both family relations of Crosby) also spoke in support of Crosby during the presentation.

Crosby never married and died one day after her 93rd Birthday in 1946. She is buried in Strong alongside her parents and brother. “Perhaps her greatest inspiration in life was her love for the Great Outdoors of Western Maine. It was her one true Love” added Pierce, who shared the following from her personal writings that capture her heart for both the region and for women to get out and experience it:

"Someone once said of love, ‘For people who have never known it, any description seems overdrawn, and for people who have, it is quite beyond description’. This is surely true of a life out of doors - on the lake, by the laughing brook, in the wilderness, on the mountain top, or in the valley. Why should not a woman do her share of fishing, hunting, trapping and mountain climbing and ask no odds of men?

The time is past, I thank kind Providence, when it was thought unladylike for a woman to be a skillful angler or a good shot. There is no more graceful, healthful and fascinating accomplishment for a lady than fly fishing, and there is no reason why a lady should not in every respect rival a gentleman in the Gentle Art." -Fly Rod’s Notebook - Maine Woods 21 February 1908

In 2018, the Historical Society’s Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum will open for the 2018 season on May 2nd and will again expand their Fly Rod Crosby Exhibit in addition to opening 4 new ones. The Society proudly offers the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley and the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc through the generosity of its members and donors and without tax-payer dollars. To donate, volunteer or to learn more find us online at: www.rangeleyoutdoormuseum.org