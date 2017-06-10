Forest and soil management workshops June 17, 22 and 29

Please join the Upper Kennebec Valley chapter of the Maine Woodland Owners Association on June 17 for an interesting field session on the subjects of deer habitat and managing deer wintering areas. We will meet with American Forest Management Forester Bill Haslam and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Biologists Chuck Hulsey and Bob Cordes on a property managed by AFM.

In the course of planning, Haslam identified the management needs of the deer yard which had not had any management activity for 40 years and it was approaching a stage of maturity where trees would start to die out. Managing this ground would keep the existing habitat vigorous and develop younger softwood to develop as future winter cover for deer. In the winter of 2015 a plan was developed with IFW and in the winter of 2016 the harvest was conducted.

This land is managed to adhere to the principles of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative. To the northwest of the pond there is a 260-acre P-FW LUPC subdistrict. This area is zoned for the protection of deer wintering habitat, and management requires a timber harvesting plan approved by a Department of IFW biologist.

Directions: Travel to Stratton by Route 27 North. From the Route 27/Route 16 intersection in Stratton village travel roughly 7 miles north on Route 27. Turn Right on the King & Bartlett Road (gravel). There are some old signs for King & Bartlett Camps and Kibby Kamps at the mouth of the road. Travel 1/4 mile across the Dead River bridge to a wide intersection where we will meet.

This event is free and open to all, no need to pre-register. We will be leaving from the meeting point to head into the harvest promptly at 9 a.m.

An additional workshop series will be held June 22 and 29 at 1 p.m. to cover forest soils information. Knowing the soils within the forest is a first step in making informed management decisions. Site selection, species selection, site productivity evaluation, silvicultural treatments, and soil amendments all need crucial soil information. Please join Dave Rocque, state soil scientist for an overview of the physical, chemical and biological properties of forest soils and their implications for vegetation. Co-sponsored by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and Franklin/Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The June 22 workshop will be held at the Farmington Town Office, 153 Farmington Falls Road. The June 29 workshop will be held at Somerset County Extension office, 7 County Drive, Skowhegan.

For more information on any of these workshops contact patty.cormier@maine.gov or 592-2238.