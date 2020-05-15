Fox Carlton Pond opening June 5

PHILLIPS - Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps, Campground and Event Center will officially open June 5.

The 8th Annual Fly Casting Clinic scheduled for June 7 will be held as scheduled. The Annual Fly Casting Clinic and future Fox Event Center events will adhere to all State of Maine issued health and safety guidelines to insure the safety and health of our patrons and employees.

“We are prepared to welcome our past and future guests for the 2020 Season to explore our facility and discover our latest improvements. The Fox Event Center will be available for all functions i.e. weddings, family reunions and celebrations. Our Campground amenities received upgrades and improvements during our winter hiatus that will enhance our guest’s outdoor experience” Jon Pound of FCPSC said.

Located off Route 4 in Phillips, in the High Peaks Region of the Western Maine’s mountains, the campground sits on 63 wooded acres alongside the Sandy River. Noted for its fishing, anglers have complete access to Fox’s well-stocked, fly fishing only, catch and release five-acre trout pond. Other activities include Mountain Biking, ATV Trail Exploring, Hiking the nearby mountains and the Fly Rod Crosby Trail.

Visit www.foxcarltonpond.com for more information, or call Jon Pound at 207-491-5865 or by emailing jon.pound1947@gmail.com.