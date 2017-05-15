Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camp announces 5th annual fly casting clinic

PHILLIPS - Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps continues it's “Live the Adventure” of Maine's Great Outdoors Summer theme by inviting recreational enthusiasts and their families to a hands-on informative event on June 3.

FCPC's Annual Fly Casting Clinic consists of Practice Casting on Private Stocked Trout Pond - Learn the Basics of Knot Tying - Gear and Tackle Review - Reading the Water - How to Safely Wade - Fly Preference - Simple Entomology - Skill of the Catch & Release, Graphite Rod Building Class and Fishing Ethics demonstrated by professional fly-fishing instructors.

“Previous clinics have shown the growing participation of women and young children and their desire to advance their knowledge in both traditional and Tenkara styles of fly fishing. This enthusiasm has provided us with a reason to expand this year's clinic to include safe and sound techniques necessary for ultimate results. Our carefully preserved compound includes our 5 acre stocked trout pond that is the perfect setting for this rain or shine clinic," Owner Jon Pound said.

Costs:

Day Trippers: Prepayment of $85 for the day includes instruction, morning coffee, lunch & equipment, when necessary. This is a rain or shine clinic. It is not refundable unless guides cancel due to safety reasons.

Overnighters: Guests staying in our cozy cabins receive a $20 discount on the cost of the fly fishing clinic.

In addition to the Camp's 63 acres, it is adjacent to the “Fly Rod Crosby Trail” and has direct access to state, local and "The Moose Loop" trails for hikers & ATV’ers . The Camps also have a “Hammock Hanging” area for those needing a well-deserved interlude with nature. Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps are truly a family friendly destination with outdoor adventures for the whole family. And, don't forget that Phillips is the home to the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad- one of the last remaining running Narrow Gauge rail systems in the country.

Contact information and a full schedule of events and times are noted on the FCPC website, www.foxcarltonpond.com.