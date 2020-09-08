Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps chosen once again as base camp for annual ride-in

PHILLIPS - Central Maine Power Sport's Annual Ride-In which attracts hundreds of ATV/ UTV Riders from across New England returns to Phillips’ Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps and Campground for the second year in a row on Sept. 12 and 13.

CMPS’ Annual Ride-In included ATV/ UTV demo rides, raffles with over $2,500.00 in prizes, BBQ Dinner, Pancake Breakfast, Group ATV Ride, 50-50 Raffle and giveaways.

“The assortment of models available to test drive, are a perfect choice to attract new riders to experience the ATV Trail System that the High Peaks Region of Maine has to offer” CMPS' Craig Anderson said. “FCPSC choice as the official Base Camp for this year’s Ride-In will again be the perfect choice for our Base Camp and for our riders. The central proximity to the ATV trails and the expanded amenities offered by Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps in Phillips, Maine proved to be a winning combination for our riders last year. With added amenities to the Fox Carlton Pond Campground facility our attendees will again justly enjoy a memorable weekend."

“Hosting last year’s successful CMPS Annual Ride-In at FCPSC was a true test of the growing popularity of the ATV/ UTV family sport. Partnering with CMPS for this years annual event will continue to showcase our expanded facility and introduce riders to the splendor of the High Peaks Region of Maine,” FCPSC's Jon Pound said.

The Phillips American Legion Post 64 will be serving breakfast Saturday morning and a fish fry Saturday afternoon.

For More Information on Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps contact Jon Pound at jon.pound1947@gmail.com or 639-2538.