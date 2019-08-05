Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps to host Central Maine Powersport’s annual Ride In

PHILLIPS - Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps was recently chosen as the official base camp for Central Maine Powersports's annual ATV Ride; the event is expected to bring in hundreds of riders from across the state on Aug. 17 and 18. Chosen for its extensive facilities including cabins, campground, hammock hanging area, RV facilities and the Fox Hall event center.

“The central proximity to ATV trails and the amenities offered by FCPSC in Phillips proved to be an easy choice for the ultimate Base Camp for our riders,” CMP's Craig Anderson said.

CMPS’ Annual Ride In’s scheduled events include ATV/ UTV demo rides, over $2,500.00 in prizes to raffle, BBQ Dinner, Pancake Breakfast, Group ATV Ride, 50-50 Raffle and giveaways.

“But most of all, the riders will experience the stunning landscape and ATV Trail System that the High Peaks Region of Maine has to offer” FCPSC's Jon Pound said.

About Central Maine Powersports

Central Maine Power Sports is Maine's largest power sports superstore, with over 4 million in inventory of New and Pre-Owned models ready to go. Specializing in Yamaha, Honda, and Polaris OEM's as well as hundreds of aftermarket companies. We are a full service Dealership - Sales, Service, Parts & Accessories!

For more information about Central Maine Powersports Annual ATV Ride In contact Craig Anderson of CMPS at craig@centralmainepowersports.com, 207- 689-2345 or by going to www.centralmainepowersports.com

About Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps

Located off Route 4 in Phillips, in the High Peaks Region of the Western Maine’s mountains, the campground sits on 63 wooded acres alongside the Sandy River. Noted for its fishing, anglers have complete access to Fox’s well-stocked, fly fishing only, catch & release 5-acre trout pond. Other activities include Mountain Biking, ATV Trail Exploring, Hiking the nearby mountains and the Fly Rod Crosby Trail.

For More Information on Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps contact Jon Pound at jon.pound1947@gmail.com, by calling 207-491-5865 or by going to www.foxcarltonpond.com.