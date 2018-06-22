Franklin Countys First News

Franklin County 4-H attends June Jamboree

June 22, 2018

Jason Bagley, James Davis - members of Supper on the Table Club & Franklin County Dairy Club, Derek Adam, Taylor Banbury - instructors, Caleb Fitch- member of Franklin County Beef Booster Club, Barb Banbury, Shelli Young- instructors Sam Davis with her Windsor Market Lamb, Karlie Hutchinson, Trent Hutchinson - members of Supper on the Table Club, Andrew Bagley, Sophia Davis- members of Supper on the Table Club & Franklin County Dairy Club, Natalie Hutchinson, AmberLeah Smith- member of Franklin County Beef Booster Club.

OXFORD - Several Franklin County 4-H members that are enrolled in sheep or swine projects, attended the Oxford County’s June Jamboree on June 8 through June 10. The weekend consisted of showmanship clinics, shearing workshops, learning to bath their projects, panels on nutrition and overall health of their projects. The instructors for the weekend flew in from Texas and Ohio, all of whom show nationally.

On the last day of the clinics, members participated in showmanship shows. Jason Bagley received first place in the Junior showmanship class and Sam Davis received second in the Junior class.

A huge thank you goes to Diane Gushee and the crew in Oxford county for all the time and effort that goes into the clinic for making it a successful weekend. Also thank you to Fryeburg fair for the use of the fairgrounds.

Samantha Davis and Jason Bagley, participating in the swine showmanship class. Both are members of Supper on the Table club and Franklin County Dairy Club.

