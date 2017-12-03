Franklin County 4-H Club holds recognition night

FARMINGTON - Franklin County 4-H held their Annual Recognition Event on Nov. 17 at the Mt. Blue Campus.

The Community Service Award was presented to the Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club for their efforts and involvement in serving the community during the 2016/2017 Program year. They have worked on many projects including delivering monthly birthday cards to the residents of Pinewood Terrace Nursing Home; Christmas Cards, Thank You/Thinking of You cards to active military via Operation Quiet Comfort; collecting over 80 pounds of food for a local food pantry; planting young trees for a local Christmas Tree farm; helping clear and create an “open” outdoor classroom for Back To Creation Outdoor School and helped pack Thanksgiving Meal boxes for needy families.

The heart of this Club is one of servant leadership...they desire to serve their community in hopes of being a positive and encouraging role model for others. Congratulations on making a difference in your community.