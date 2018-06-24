Franklin County 4-H Dairy Club showmanship workshop

FARMINGTON - The Franklin county 4-H Dairy Club held a showmanship workshop at the 4-H Fair on Saturday, June 16. Fifteen 4-Hers from five clubs (Beef Booster, Giddy Up n' Go, Supper on the Table, Doe C Doe Goat Club and the Dairy Club) participated. Members rotated through four stations; three on showmanship and one on what equipment to take to fair.

Ashlie Hardy of Ontario, Canada was a session leader and Kaisey Conant of Canton, Maine taught members about the fine points of showing. Teresa Hardy and Sarah Rowe also professional showman instructed members on leg placement. Darlene Nelson brainstormed with members what equipment they would need at the fair. Mason Rowe, president of the dairy club, took the clover bud members on a walk with their animals. The day ended with members showing and judge, Ashlie Hardy giving constructive criticism.

For more information, including how to support UMaine Extension 4-H programs in Franklin County, contact Tara Marble, 207.778.4650, 800.287.1478 (in Maine); or tara.marble@maine.edu. More information is also available (extension.umaine.edu/franklin/4h).

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine's land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.