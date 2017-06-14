Franklin County 4-H Fair and benefit auction is June 24

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County 4-H Fair and Auction will take place all day on Saturday, June 24 at the Farmington Fairgrounds. This event is free and open to the public. Activities begin at 8 a.m.

The 4-H Fair is an annual free event celebrates the 4-H philosophy of “learn by doing” through hands-on workshops, as well as demonstrations and panel discussions led by 4-H members and volunteers. The 4-H Fair also provides opportunity for the public to learn first-hand what 4-H is all about.

Several contests are open to the public. This year, the fair will include photo, art and bake off contests. Click here for more information.

All events take place at the Starbird Building unless otherwise noted. All children ages 5-8 must be accompanied by an adult to participate in the workshops. Entries for all contests will be accepted between 8 to 10 a.m. Live animal demonstrations throughout the day in the barn area.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday the Franklin County 4-H auction will be held. The public is invited to stay and bid on some great items to help support our local 4-H programs. Preview of items being sold will begin at 6 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact Tiffany Wing, 207.778.4650, 800.287.1478 (toll free in Maine); or tiffany.wing@maine.edu.