Franklin County 4-H members head to Union Fair

UNION - Twelve Franklin County 4-H members represented the county at the Union fair last week, with a huge turnout overall.

Two members won overall showman one in the Junior division, Alexis Comeau from the Franklin County Beef Boosters and Amberleah Smith from the Franklin County Beef Boosters and Young Farmers clubs. They showed three different commodities, dairy, beef and sheep against other contestants and won over all showman by scoring the least points throughout.

Youth beef and dairy day was extremely successful for these young members, beef showmanship Cameron Fitch from the Franklin County Beef Boosters, received first place in Intermediate Showmanship, Alexis Comeau received first Junior and Kelsie Butterfield received first Novice showman. Kelsie also received Champion Shorthorn and Jack Sullivan received Reserve Champion Shorthorn. Cameron Fitch received Grand Champion Hereford and Alexis Meisner received Reserve Champion Hereford.

Dairy was another success, Jason Bagley of the Franklin County Dairy Club and Supper on the Table Club received first Junior showman, along with Junior and reserve Junior Milking Shorthorn and Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn. Amberleah Smith received Junior champion Ayrshire. Sheep youth show day was Friday, another busy day for these youth, Jason Bagley received first Junior showman and Amberleah Smith received Grand champion Hampshire. Caleb Fitch from Franklin County Beef Boosters received grand champion Shropshire and Alexis Meisner received Grand champion Southdown.

There was a pixie class that included members under the age of 9, members included were Andrew Bagley of the Franklin County Dairy club and Supper on the Table, he showed Diary and Jade Fitch of the Franklin County Beef Boosters club, she showed Beef. Other members who participated included MJ smith and Bryce Comeau of the Franklin County Beef Boosters.

Members had an excellent week and enjoyed every bit of it.