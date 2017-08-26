Franklin County 4-H members kick off fair season at the Skowhegan State Fair

SKOWHEGAN - Franklin County was well represented at the Skowhegan State Fair this past week with ten members from the Franklin County Dairy Club and two members from the Beef Boosters 4-H club.

Participants were up early Tuesday, Aug. 15, to begin washing and prepping their dairy heifers for the 4-H dairy show. Betsy Bullard, an owner of the Brigeen Farm in Turner judged the members in showmanship and type classes.

Mason Rowe was one of two recipients of the sportsmanship award, for going above and beyond in helping other members with their animals. Jason Bagley won his novice showmanship class, while Mason Rowe received JR champion Guernsey and Kaden Lane received Hrand champion Milking Shorthorn. Five members participated in the cloverbud showmanship class, a cloverbud is a member under the age of 9 as of Jan. 1, older members assisted them with their animals. All members worked extremely hard and had smiles all throughout the day.