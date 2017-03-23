Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District announces 2017 Big Tree Contest

FARMINGTON - For the fourth year, the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District is asking local residents to be on the look out for big trees. The Franklin County Big Tree Contest runs from May 1 through Oct. 15.

The goal is to find really big and really old native trees, including lesser-known trees listed on the Maine Forest Service website under “Project Canopy." After nominations come in to FCS&W Conservation District, information will be given to Patty Cormier of the Maine Forest Service. She will then visit the site of each nominated tree. The tree may be measured to see if it is the biggest in Franklin County or even better, in the state. If she locates a notable tree, Cormier will photograph it for documentation.

There is a simple nomination form that can be picked up at the FCSWCD/USDA office at 107 Park Street or by visiting franklincswcd.org. The contest asks for information on the person nominating the tree, the property owner, where the tree is located and information on the tree itself.

Individuals who nominate a tree that is considered for the contest will receive a "Forest Trees of Maine" booklet. Anyone who finds a tree that becomes a state winner will receive recognition at the District’s annual meeting in April where they will be awarded certificate as well as being posted on the Maine Forest Service and the FCSWCD web sites.

For more information please contact Patty Cormier at MFS (592-2238) or Rosetta White at FCSWCD 778-4279.