Franklin County Soil & Water requests input on funding usage

FARMINGTON - The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, in cooperation with the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District, welcomes all Franklin County residents with an interest in conservation practices on private agricultural lands and woodlands to participate in a Local Working Group meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The LWG meeting will be held to gather local input to be able to prioritize how the Environmental Quality Incentives Program funds that Franklin County NRCS receives will be cost shared. The format has not been determined yet. E-mail [amanda.burton@usda.gov or rosetta.thompson@franklincswcd.org] to be sent information to join via a link.

The group will discuss local Franklin County natural resource priorities and provide recommendations on the prioritization and allocation of funds under the 2021 Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

Agricultural producers, private woodland owners, members of environmental/watershed organizations or land trusts, professionals in soil, water, plant, wetland or wildlife sciences, and those familiar with agricultural and natural resource concerns in Franklin County are welcome to join the group for discussion and refreshments.

Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting or has any questions should contact Amanda Burton, NRCS District Conservationist at 860-7335 by Dec. 2nd or Rosetta White at 778-4279.

At last December’s meeting a common concern voiced by many in attendance was the growing issue of invasive terrestrial plant species in Franklin County.