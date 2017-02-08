Franklin Savings Bank sponsoring free ski and ride night Friday at Titcomb Mt.

WEST FARMINGTON - Titcomb Mountain ski area continues to enjoy an outstanding season with plenty of snow for full operations on all Nordic and alpine trails, including the Terrain Park.

The public is invited to come join the fun on this Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 – 8 p.m. for free. All are asked to go in the lodge and get their free ticket for the evening, whether it be for the night Nordic (cross-country) skiing, or to ski and ride alpine lifts. There is a beginner lift for those not ready to ride a T-Bar to the top. Rentals are only $10 for the evening, and the rental shop will open by 3:30 p.m.

Franklin Savings Bank has been a long-time supporter of Titcomb Mountain, and we are thankful to have such businesses in town who give so much to club owned and operated area," said Megan Roberts, the mountain's general manager. For more than 10 years Franklin Savings Bank has provided this free ski and ride opportunity to the local areas.

The Free Ski and Ride Friday will continue the following week, Feb. 17 from 4-8 p.m., thanks to a Healthy Community Coalition PEP Grant as the sponsor. Call 778-9031 or go to www.titcombmountain.com for more information.