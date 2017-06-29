Franklin Savings Bank sponsors week of boat monitoring on Wilson Lake

FARMINGTON - The Friends of Wilson Lake sincerely thank Franklin Savings Bank for sponsoring the fourth week of our Courtesy Boat Inspection program.

Franklin Savings is a strong supporter of the community. In addition to their support for FOWL's CBI program, they also provide scholarships of $3,000 each to 11 graduating students at local high schools. Last year one of their scholarships went to Alexander Bunnell at Mt. Blue High School who also had been one of our student monitors as well.

FOWL has been inspecting boats entering and leaving Wilson Lake since 2003. Students are hired to conduct these inspections with all costs fully subsidized by FOWL. The costs have been immense averaging well in excess of $4,000 per year. In addition to our student monitors, we have a cadre of support volunteers to assist the student monitors should they encounter any problems. Mostly these deal with weather and whether or not the student should work in inclement weather. Our policy is that the student will get paid for rain outs. However, they are to remain on call should the weather clear up. The past weekend gave ample opportunity for this policy to be tested.

To maintain these inspections at the quality level, FOWL is asking our business partners to assist with this effort For a modest cost of $250 a business can sponsor a weekend of boat monitoring, receive recognition in the kiosk at the boat launch, secure an ad in the FOWL newsletters published three times a year to over 300 homes. Its also a good feeling to know you are helping to keep invasive plants out of our pristine lake. For more information contact Wynn Muller at wynnmuller@comcast.net. We still have three (3) openings remaining in late August, 2017. We are also signing up sponsors for 2018.