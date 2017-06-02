Free Fishing Weekend is June 3 & 4

AUGUSTA - Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is encouraging everyone to get out on Maine’s waters this weekend to take advantage of free fishing days.

Free fishing weekend will take place on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, when any person may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways, except those who have had their license suspended or revoked.

All other rules and regulations, including bag and possession limits, apply.

“Fishing always provides great memories, especially when you help a child experience the joys of fishing for the first time,” said Governor Paul LePage. “Free fishing weekend is the perfect time for people of all ages to try their hand at fishing and see why the sport is such a beloved Maine tradition.”

Fishing is one of the most popular ways to enjoy Maine’s great outdoors. There are wonderful fishing opportunities throughout the state on the nearly 6,000 lakes and ponds and more than 30,000 miles of rivers and streams.

“It’s our hope that families would take advantage of this weekend, and of what Maine has to offer,” said Chandler Woodcock, Commissioner of Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. “Introducing new or young anglers to the sport is a great way to carry on the tradition of fishing in Maine and to teach the importance of conservation and wise use of our natural resources.”

The Department stocks more than 1 million fish each year and manages more than 20 species of freshwater game fish.

The Department also offers a free ice fishing weekend in February each year.

For a complete list of fishing regulations, including limits and sizes, visit mefishwildlife.com

For more information on fishing opportunities in Maine, visit maine.gov/ifw/fishing/opportunities/index.htm