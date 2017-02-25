Free hotdogs and hockey at Hippach Tuesday evening



FARMINGTON - In celebration of Hippach's new ice rink next Tuesday, the Farmington Parks & Recreation Department is cooking up hotdogs and serving hot chocolate for free while the Bruins along with local skaters play hockey from 5:30 to 9:30 on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

There will be a big screen TV at the rink to watch the Bruins vs. Phoenix Coyotes game starting at 7 p.m. and the rest of the time we'll be playing some pick-up pond hockey. The warming hut will be open for free skate rentals, hockey sticks and pucks. This event is for all ages.

This year there has been large groups of hockey enthusiasts at the rink's Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday hockey nights and the Rec Department wants to show its appreciation.

Anyone interested in attending, please call the office at 778-3464 and RSVP to the event on our Facebook page here. Ice conditions and weather permitting for this event.