JAY - A Full Moon Snowshoe Hike at French Falls will take place on Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

Hosted by the Jay Recreation CommitteeThe riverside trail will give a great opportunity to see the moonlight on the river and beaming through the trees, during the (almost) full moon, evening snowshoe hike. There will be a fire near the trail entrance to enjoy. There is a parking lot along the ball field at the end of French Falls Lane where participants will meet.

What to bring: snowshoes, headlamp/flashlight, poles (optional), water and a snack, warm clothing (layers suggested).

French Falls Park is owned and conserved by the Androscoggin Land Trust and leased to the Town of Jay. To learn more about French Falls, click here: https://androscogginlandtrust.org/land-projects/french-falls-recreation-area/