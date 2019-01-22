Full moon snowshoe hike at French Falls

JAY - Join us on Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a full moon snow shoe hike!

The riverside French Falls trail will give a great opportunity to see the moonlight on the river and beaming through the trees. There will be a fire near the trail entrance to enjoy. There is a parking lot along the ball field at the end of French Falls Lane and we will meet there at the trail entrance.

What to bring: snowshoes, headlamp/flashlight, poles (optional), water and a snack, warm clothing (layers suggested). There will be some snow shoes available for people to borrow, if possible, please contact us in advance to reserve a pair.

French Falls Recreation Area is owned and conserved by the Androscoggin Land Trust and leased to the Town of Jay. You can learn more about French Falls here: https://androscogginlandtrust.org/land-projects/french-falls-recreation-area/