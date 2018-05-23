Garden series to continue with Maine Tomato Lady

PHILLIPS - Amy LeBlanc, the Maine Tomato Lady, will continue the local gardening series at the Phillips Public Library on Wednesday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

She will be speaking on “traditional” heirloom varieties, discuss good growing methods, including controlling horn worms, recognizing and coping with some basic disease issues, seed saving, and profiles of many of her favorite varieties.

LeBlanc raises and sells more than 100 varieties of heirloom tomato seedlings (along with 80 varieties of peppers and eggplants) every year to devoted customers from the Tomato Lovers Paradise aka Whitehill Farm in Wilton.

Some might call Tomato Lovers Paradise, the business that LeBlanc runs with her husband Michael, the United Nations of tomatoes. The varieties LeBlanc raises come in many colors, including yellow, purple, maroon and black. Color aside, it is the taste, the meatiness, the juiciness that drives LeBlanc's choice whether to offer the variety or not to her customers.

The Phillips Public Library seed loan program has many available vegetable and flower seeds to share for planting this season. Simply stop by during library hours and sign out and plant. In return the Library asks that you donate seed back, if successful, for others to use in future plantings.

Amy LaBlanc will have a limited amount of seedlings available for sale that evening.