‘Gardening Forever’ to be presented on April 11

WEST FARMINGTON - A workshop will be presented at the Farmington Grange Tuesday, providing tips, safety advice and demonstrations for older gardeners.

Maine AgrAbilitys’ Leilani Carlson and Ellen Gibson, Maine AgrAbility Specialist with Goodwill Workforce Solutions, will be presenting Gardening Forever: Adapting With Age on April 11.

Gardening as much as we love it, can take its toll on the body. Aging, back pain, arthritis, and other physical issues can limit your ability to do the things you want to do. This workshop will teach how subtle changes in the way you work can reduce stress and strain. Workshop discussion topics will include: the difference between physical activity and exercise, listening to your body, conserving mental and physical energy, avoiding slips, trips and falls. Many ergonomic gardening tools will be demonstrated and participants will receive information for finding the right tools and resources to help them garden forever.

The workshop will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. at Farmington Grange at 124 Bridge Street.

AgrAbility works with people across the agricultural spectrum all over the state to keep them employed after an injury, chronic illness, or disability. The program is funded by the USDA and is a partnership with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, Alpha One Independent Living Center, and Goodwill Industries of Northern New England.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact Tiffany Wing at Franklin County UMaine Extension, 800.244.1478; tiffany.wing@maine.edu