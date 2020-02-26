Geologist Mark Brockmann at CV Public Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Join Geologist Mark Brockmann at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Thursday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m. as he discusses the various stone tools used by the Native Americans of the Northeast. Replicas of these tools will be on display and Mark will be answering questions at the end of the program.

Mark E. Brockmann earned a Masters Degree in Geology from Miami University, Oxford, OH and has travelled throughout the Northeastern US, working as an environmental, geotechnical and educational geologist. He travelled to Maine in the early 1990s, purchased property along a glacial esker in Chesterville, and built a house in 1995. This is now the location of his library/office/lab with lithological and mineralogical collections. He also wrote the book Indigenous Lithic Sources of Northeastern North America (Ilsonena).

ILSONENA is an archaeological and geological reference book describing 35 lithic (stone) sources in Northeastern North America. The geology, physical properties, occurrence and uses of the lithics are listed. Digital photos show outcrops, lithic varieties and Barry Keegan’s lithic replicates. Many of the ancient quarry sites have been covered/destroyed by Anthropogenic activities. ILSONENA represents ongoing research of lithics by the authors and others.