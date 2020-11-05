Greater Franklin Food Council hosts potato fundraiser

FARMINGTON—The Greater Franklin Food Council is holding a potato fundraiser from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. You can order 20 lb bags of potatoes for $25. The potatoes are being sourced from Emery Farm in Wayne, Maine so you are sure to have fresh, local

Maine potatoes on your table for the holidays. To order potatoes, visit the Greater Franklin Food Council website at https://greater-franklin-food-council.square.site/ or visit the Facebook page for the Greater Franklin Food Council. Both sites will direct you to a Google form to use to order your spuds.

Potato pick up will be at Rustic Roots Farm in Farmington or at The Maine Beer Shed in Kingfield. This fundraiser is being used to help the GFFC continue programming and support around food system issues and projects in Franklin County. A long term goal is to hire a coordinator for the food council to assist in the work that the volunteer steering committee has been moving forward. In the past year the GFFC has hosted a community movie series for National Nutrition Month, applied for and received funding for a School Garden Coach, convened a virtual community meeting at the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic to learn about food access issues in the community, began working with schools this fall to improve school garden programming, and has been supporting the Maine Harvest Bucks program at the Farmington Farmers’ Market.

“There is so much work to do in our county to ensure our food system keeps producing food, supports farmers, ensures folks have access to food, and educates our youth about growing food and eating healthy,” said steering committee member

Erica Emery. “We have so many needs and ideas, and we hope to be able to raise funds in the next few months to increase our capacity to address those needs.” To support a local farm, help raise funds for the food council, and put local Maine potatoes on your plate, you can order potatoes until Nov. 10 at https://greater-franklin-food-council.square.site/ or on the Greater Franklin Food Council Facebook page.