Grow Great Garlic class Sept. 18

FARMINGTON - University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a presentation on growing garlic in Farmington, Maine on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., at University of Maine Farmington, Roberts Learning Center Room 23 at 270 Main St.

Learn how to grow garlic for the first time or how to improve your technique. Dave Fuller of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will cover all aspects of growing garlic from choice of planting stock to dealing with pests to harvest. For all experience levels.

Attendees will receive 3 bulbs of garlic planting stock. Bring your questions!

The event is $10 and is open to the public.

Register online:

https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/growing-great-garlic-2018/

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 207.778.4650 or email tiffany.wing@maine.edu.

