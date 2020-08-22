Growing garlic in Maine with UMaine Extension on Sept. 14

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about growing garlic in Maine noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 14.

“Growing Garlic in Maine” topics will include planting stock, site selection, timing of harvest and proper drying. The webinar will be led by UMaine Extension agriculture and non-timber forest products professional David Fuller, who has grown garlic for 25 years and conducted applied research on hardneck garlic for the past eight years.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This session is the fifth in a six-part summer gardening webinar series to be offered every other Monday through September. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; pamela.hargest@maine.edu.