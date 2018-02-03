Hollandstrong Fishing Derby Feb. 10

LIVERMORE - This year's Hollandstrong Derby will be held at Round Pond in Livermore on Feb. 10 with a snow date of Feb. 24. All of the proceeds of this event go to support the Hollandstrong Memorial Scholarship. The first annual derby had over 1,000 attendees and raised over $15,000. The second annual derby had 600 attendees and raised over $17,000.

Registration at the boat launch will begin at 5 a.m. and last until 10 a.m. Official measurement of any fish caught must be done at the Yankura Shack to be considered for one of the prizes. Last chance to measure is 4 p.m. sharp. Prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m. All cash prize winners will also receive a trophy.

Hollandstrong memorabilia such as t shirts, hoodies, earrings, flasks, coozies, and key chains will be for sale all day long at the boat launch. Raffle tickets will be available for sale as well. Final ticket sales will end at 11:30 a.m.

Beginning at noon, the drawing of the raffle prize winners will take place as well as a special toast to Mike. For those who don't wish to head over to the boat launch at lunch time you will be able to watch the prize winners drawn via Facebook Live.

On Thursday Feb. 8, organizers will be at the Otis Credit Union all day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. selling raffle tickets, memorabilia, and baked goods including Me-mere' St. Pierre's famous breads and donuts.

Organizers would like to thank the committee members for their hard work to prepare for this derby as well as each and every donor - whether it be for the derby cash prizes or for the raffle prizes.

For more information go to www.hollandstrong.org.