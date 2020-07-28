Improving garden soil health with UMaine Extension Aug. 17

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a webinar about fall garden activities to help improve soil health noon–1 p.m. Aug. 17.

UMaine Extension educator Caragh Fitzgerald will discuss “Cover Crops and Soil Management in the Garden” with a special emphasis on cover crops. Fitzgerald will talk about what to cover crops to plant, when to plant them, and how to manage them to get the most benefit.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend the webinar live or receive a link to the recording. This is the second in a six-part summer gardening webinar series offered every other Monday through Sept. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; pamela.hargest@maine.edu.