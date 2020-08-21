International Fly Fishing Film Festival to be held at Narrow Gauge Drive In

FARMINGTON - The Outdoor Heritage Museum will host the International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsored by Skowhegan Savings on Sunday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day Weekend) at 7:30 p.m. at the Narrow Gauge Drive In Cinema.

You don't have to be an angler to enjoy this great collection of award-winning short films and their breathtaking cinematography. IF4 is all new for 2020 and features eleven jury-selected short films that will take you to remote destinations around the world. Topics include Wild Rainbow Trout in Alaska, Giant Brook Trout in Labrador, massive Trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit in Oman and Bull Trout in the Canadian Rockies. Tickets are just $15 per carload.

The evening will also feature a raffle giveaway and Silent Auction. All proceeds will support the efforts and programs of the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc. This is the second year the museum has hosted this popular event, but never at this fun outdoor venue. Grab the lawn chairs and join us to support the Outdoor Heritage Museum.

Tickets available online now at: https://www.showclix.com/event/if42020farmingtonme

Capacity is 55 cars and if not sold out online, tickets will be available at the gate for $20 per carload or $10 for a single driver.