Internationally acclaimed naturalist to read at DDG

FARMINGTON - Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers will host a reading and book signing by Bernd Heinrich on Wednesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m.

From one of Maine’s most beloved and internationally acclaimed naturalists Bernd Heinrich, comes a collection of essays, ranging in date from 1974 to 2017, on the fascinating doings of creatures most of us would otherwise turn away from — field mouse burials conducted by carrion beetles; the communication strategies of ravens, “the premier northern undertakers”; and the “inadvertent teamwork” among wolves and large cats, foxes and weasels, bald eagles and nuthatches in the cold-weather dispersal of prey.

Heinrich wants to know how vines twist and turn, why trees have certain shapes, and how animals survive fierce heat and intense cold. When something catches his eye, he studies it intensely, counting, measuring, and dissecting. Heinrich reveals, too, how and where humans still play our ancient and important role as scavengers, thereby turning—not dust to dust—but life to life.

Praise for A Naturalist at Large

“From the acclaimed scientist and writer, essays collected for the first time in book form, on ravens and other birds, insects, trees, elephants, and more: once again "passionate observations [that] superbly mix memoir and science." (New York Times)

“Heinrich’s personal touch and breadth of knowledge make this a satisfying outing for armchair naturalists.” (Kirkus Review)

Praise for Bernd Heinrich:

“Bernd Heinrich’s books open my eyes and help me see the wonder of the natural world...I love the fascinating details of his drawings, the lyricism of his observations, the way he unveils not only the physical workings of nature but the stories and dramas within it.” —Amy Tan, bestselling author of The Bonesetter's Daughter and The Joy Luck Club

“This lovely book, meticulously etched and based on impassioned but exacting scientific research, illustrate why Bernd Heinrich is generally regarded as the most truly Thoreauvian of modern natural history writers.” —Edward O. Wilson, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of On Human Nature

“[Heinrich] is an artful storyteller, crafting his explorations into nature as tight narratives…As with the author’s Winter World (2003), Heinrich presents natural science at its engaging best.” —Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

About The Author:

Bernd Heinrich is the author of numerous award-winning books, including the bestselling Winter World, Mind of the Raven, and Why We Run, and has received countless honors for his scientific work. He also writes for Scientific American, Outside, American Scientist, and Audubon, and has written book reviews and op-eds for the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times. He studied at the University of Maine and UCLA, and is professor emeritus of biology at the University of Vermont. Heinrich divides his time between Vermont and the forests of western Maine.

A gifted writer and astoundingly curious biologist and naturalist, Heinrich has produced a stunning collection of books broaching an impressive array of topics. Heinrich’s writing engages his readers and invites them to share in his fascination with the natural world—a world with which he is becoming increasingly familiar, from his remarkably thorough and compelling studies of how flying squirrels survive the winter (Winter World) or how woodpeckers perform their mating rituals in the summer (Summer World). The New York Times Book Review writes, “Heinrich combines his keen scientific eye with the soul of a poet,” and The Washington Post Nook World says, “He richly deserves comparisons with Thoreau.”

For more information regarding this event contact DDG Booksellers, 193 Broadway, Farmington, ME 04938 at 778-3454, or by email at info@ddgbooks.com.