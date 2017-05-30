Invasive forest pest presentation to be held on June 13

LEWISTON - Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with Maine Association of Conservation Districts and Maine Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Conservation will be hosting a free presentation on Tuesday, June 13 from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lewiston Public Works Department Building as part of the Invasive Forest Pest Outreach Project.

Androscoggin Valley SWCD asks that interested individuals register for the workshop by June 8. Joseph Dembeck, Executive Director of Somerset County SWCD, will lead this free program to help participants identify current and potential invasive forest pests- including browntail moth, emerald ash borer, and Asian longhorned beetle- and their host species; to understand the threats these pests pose and to learn how to report suspected pest sightings and damage. All participants will receive an information packet with fact sheets, species lists, and other relevant information regarding these three workshop goals.

These programs have been approved for the following recertification credits:

Professional CFE credits by the Society of American Foresters. Category 1-CF: 2.0

Pesticide Applicator credits by the Board of Pesticides Control: 2.0

Registration forms and invasive forest pest information can be found on the AVSWCD website at http://www.androscogginswcd.org/ or you can contact Jocelyn Lahey, at (207) 241-5374 or jlahey@maineconservationdistricts.com, for more information.

The Lewiston Public Works Department Building is located at 103 Adams Ave. Lewiston, ME, 04240.

Join friends, neighbors, professionals, and your local Soil and Water Conservation District for this interactive workshop to learn about identifying and preventing the spread of invasive forest pests and become part of the team needed in protecting Maine’s natural resources. To learn more about the Invasive Forest Pests Outreach Program or to find other workshops around the state, please visit the MACD website.