Invasive species management workshop offered to public

FARMINGTON - A free workshop will be offered to the public concerning invasive species and how to deal with them.

The workshop is being put together by the Maine Association of Conservation Districts, Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District; and state and local Woodland Owners. The workshop will focus on five different species and will teach attendees how to identify them, signs or symptoms of their presence and options for management.

The workshop will be held April 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the downstairs conference room of the Farmington Town Office.

Those interested in attending are asked to fill out a registration form and return it to the Franklin County Soil and Water C.D. at 107 Park Street.