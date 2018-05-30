Invasive upland plant identification and control workshop is June 5

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District in conjunction with the Maine Forest Service will be holding an invasive plants on June 5, from 8:30 - 12:30 p.m. in room C-23 downstairs in Robert’s Learning Center at the University of Maine at Farmington campus.

This training will help participants identify common upland invasive plants common to Maine’s forests. Anyone with an interest in invasive plants is encouraged to attend. A total of 3.5 Category 1 CFE credits are available to participants.

Patty Cormier, with the Maine Forest Service, will be the presenter of the invasive upland plant interactive workshop. Bring appropriate gear for the weather conditions for the field identification session.

The session will start at 8:30 a.m. with registration followed by introductions and presentation on plant identification. Mapping and control of invasive plants will be discussed before the 10:30 - 10:45 a.m. morning break. The group will then adjourn for a quick walk to the field site where field plant identification and on-site discussion of control strategies will take place. This class will conclude with a brief question and answer session and handing out of certificates.

You must send in your mailing information, phone number, e-mail address and the $15 registration fee made out to FCSWCD - 107 Park St - Farmington 04938 by June 4 to receive a certificate of participation.