Invasive upland plant identification workshop with field session

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District in conjunction with the Maine Forest Service has rescheduled an invasive plants workshop with field session for Aug. 9, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room C-23, downstairs in Robert’s Learning Center on the University of Maine of Farmington campus.

This training will help participants: identify common upland invasive plants common to Maine’s forests. Anyone with an interest in invasive plants is encouraged to attend. A total of 3.5 Category 1 CFE credits are available to participants.

Patty Cormier, of the Maine Forest Service, will be the presenter for this interactive workshop that will start at 8:30 a.m. Cormierwill offer information about the current concern with the Emerald Ash Borer now in Maine.

The group will adjourn for a quick walk to the field site where plant ID and on-site identification and discussion will take place. This class will conclude with a brief Q & A session and handing out of certificates.

You must send in your mailing information, phone number, e-mail address and the $20 registration fee made out to FCSWCD - 107 Park St - Farmington 04938 by Aug. 7 to receive a certificate of participation.