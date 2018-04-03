Jay-Niles Memorial Library hosts Maine and the Outdoors reading program

JAY - The Jay-Niles Memorial Library will be holding a Community Read Program during the month of May. The theme is Maine and the Outdoors with a special focus on Maine Game Wardens. The objective of a Community Read program is to get as many people in the community as possible to read a book (or books) on a theme and to offer programming around that theme. We wish to encourage the community to talk about their experiences camping, fishing, hunting, paddling, etc. and welcome them to read two different books, one by the novelist, Paul Doiron and a non-fiction book by retired Game Warden, John Ford, and discuss them. Both authors will visit.

The library has 20 copies of Knife Creek* by Paul Doiron and 20 copies of Deer Diaries** by John Ford to circulate. They may be checked out for two weeks at a time. People are asked to return them as soon as they are done, so that they might offer them to as many people as possible. The authors will be selling and signing books on the nights of their visits. We will discuss these books after all of the programming is done. It is not necessary to come to all of the programming in order to participate; participants may pick and choose what interests them most. While we hope that you will read one of the books, it is not necessary that you do so in order to attend the programs.

Programs

May 3, 2018 at 6:30p.m.-Meet Kris McCabe!

We will kick off the Community Read program with a visit from Maine Game Warden, Kris McCabe. He will talk about his work as a Maine Game Warden as well as his experience on North Woods Law.

May 9, 2018 at 6p.m. - Presentation-The Allagash-New England’s Wild River, narrated by author and humorist Tim Caverly.

The show includes music as well as scenic and historic photos from our ‘northern forest.’ Attendees will view the world-famous river, discover forgotten logging history and learn about Native American archaeology. They will hear first-hand about the lore, legends, and characters that Tim experienced during his 32-years while a Maine Park Ranger.

May 12, 2018 at 6:30p.m.- A visit from Maine novelist, Paul Doiron.

Paul Doiron has written a series of mysteries set in Maine. The main character in all of his books is a Maine game warden named Mike Bowditch. Knife Creek is the latest in his series to date. He will visit the library to discuss this book and his book series in general, and to give a preview to his new book coming out in July: Stay Hidden.

May 19, 2018 at 6:00p.m.- A visit from John Ford and Mark Nickerson.

John Ford, retired Game Warden Ford and Mark Nickerson, retired Maine Trooper will present Blue Lights and Funny Cider. It has been called “a raucous, ribald and sometimes poignant look at Maine Law Enforcement back in the day!” Ford and Nickerson will share comical anecdotes from their many years of experience.

May 23, 2018 at 6p.m.-Screening of the documentary Finding Donn Fendler: Lost On A Mountain In Maine 72 Years Later (2011). In 1939, 12-year-old Donn Fendler was lost for 9 days in the woods of Maine near Mount Katahdin. His story of survival inspired the nation and his book, Lost on a Mountain in Maine, continues to inspire with its powerful themes of hope, faith, and the will to live. This documentary follows Donn's story through the lens of Derek Desmond and Ryan Cook, two filmmakers trying to turn his story into a feature film. It includes interviews and footage of Donn as an older man whom the filmmakers befriended in the last years of his life [Length: 61 minutes]

May 30, 2018 at 6p.m.-Book Discussions and Program Evaluation.

This will be the final night of the program. We will come together to discuss the books read and the programs attended.

*Knife Creek-"When Maine game warden Mike Bowditch is tasked with shooting invasive feral hogs that are tearing up the forest in his district, he makes a horrific discovery -- a dead baby buried in a shallow grave. Even more disturbing: evidence suggests the infant was the child of a young woman who was presumed to have died four years earlier after she disappeared from a group rafting trip. As Bowditch assists the reopened investigation, he begins to suspect that some of his neighbors aren't who they seem to be. When violence strikes close to home, he realizes that his unknown enemies will stop at nothing to keep their terrible secrets. Mike Bowditch has bucked the odds his whole career, but this time the intrepid warden may have finally followed his hunches one step too far...”-Synopsis from library catalog

** “John Ford, retired Maine game warden, returns with his third book of tales from his long and illustrious career. Thankfully and very wisely, John kept daily diaries of his patrol episodes, preserving the humorous and rather interesting events he encountered during his twenty-year career.”-Synopsis from library catalog

• All activities will take place in Memorial hall, upstairs at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library. Elevator available for those who need it. The Jay-Niles Memorial Library is located at 983 Main St. in Jay. FMI call 645-4062 or e-mail: thoke@jaynileslibrary.com.

• This program is made possible due to a grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation. There is no charge for the public to attend.