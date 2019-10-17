Join us for a fall hike on the Fly Rod Crosby Trail

There is still time to lace up your hiking boots one more time! Join us for a hike on the new section of the Fly Rod Crosby Trail in the Rangeley region.

The hike is on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The hike will start at Saddleback (at the FRC kiosk) and follow the Fly Rod Crosby Trail from there to Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust’s Cascade Stream Gorge Trail and end in Sandy River Plantation.

We will hike approximately 6.5 miles. The terrain is mostly downhill includes a combination of footpaths and multiuse trails. This is an “end-to-end” hike, not a loop trail, so we will arrange carpooling from the end at the parking lot of the Cascade Stream Gorge Trail back to Saddleback.

The hike is weather permitting. Please contact Betsy at 639-3432 if you have questions.