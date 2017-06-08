KeyBank sponsoring Courtesy Boat Inspection Program on Wilson Lake

WILTON - Last year the Friends of Wilson Lake introduced a program to involve the business community in the Courtesy Boat Inspection program. FOWL had a great response with businesses sponsoring 12 of the 15 weeks that boats are inspected.

This year, FOWL received a similarly great response, with 11 of the 15 weeks already committed with sponsors. Organizers are pleased to announce that once again, KeyBank has provided funding for the first two weeks of the CBI program. KeyBank is strongly represented throughout the Great Lakes region from Indiana through Maine and also in the Pacific Northwest. It has been nationally recognized for improving the quality of life in its communities. Key is recognized on The Civic 50 as one of America’s fifty most community-minded companies by the National Conference on Citizenship and Points of Light.

FOWL has been inspecting boats entering and leaving Wilson Lake since 2003. The boats are inspected to keep invasive plants such as milfoil out of the lake. These invasive plants, once they become established have a drastic impact on the recreational uses of the lake and property values. They tend to be spread from lake to lake by hitching a ride on boats. So far, the program has been successful in keeping Wilson Lake free of invasive aquatic plants.

Students are hired to conduct the boat inspections and they are paid by FOWL. The costs exceed $4000 with some of this offset by grants secured by FOWL from the state, but much of the cost is from the donation of members. FOWL members also provide over 150 volunteer hours in support of the CBI effort. The support of the business community is to help FOWL continue this valuable service at the same level of service. Businesses and individuals interested in learning more about this program should contact Wynn Muller at 645-3716 or wynnmuller@comcast.net.

Why inspect boats? According to the Lake Environmental Association much of Maine’s economy is based upon recreation and tourism: Maine’s lakes bring in 2.3 billion dollars annually into Maine’s economy. Visitors to those lakes spend a total of $3.5 billion which goes directly to the income of Maine residents and also provides 50,000 state wide jobs. The dense growth and rapid spread of milfoil and other invasive plants along lakeshores dramatically impedes swimming and fishing. As the quality of waterways declines, people are less likely to visit them thus reducing the economic benefit of tourism.

In addition, a 2001 Maine DEP report states that if Maine suffers infestations even a “fraction” as severe as those experienced elsewhere, lakefront property owners can expect average property devaluation in excess of $12,000. This impacts the tax cost of non-lake residents as well.

Invasive plants are transported from lake to lake in many ways, but the most frequent and the one we can best control are from boats. Plant fragments become attached to the boats, boat trailers and other aspects of boating and are dislodged in the new lake where they begin a new life. Once in a lake, they are most difficult and expensive to eradicate. Fortunately in Maine we only have about 30 lakes currently infested but that number is growing each year in spite of our significant efforts. In 2001 legislation was passed making it finable to have any plant segments attached to a boat out of water. Violations can result in fines of $500 up to $2000 for subsequent offenses.

In the years that FOWL has been inspecting boats, more than 8,000 boats have been inspected at a cost in excess of $50,000. FOWL has employed more than 40 different students monitoring boats with some returning up to 4 years. Each week, volunteer members serve as an ‘on call’ supervisor to respond to any of the student problems or questions. The students are ‘courtesy inspectors” and carry no enforcement authority. If a boater rejects the inspection, he is permitted to launch his boat even should if carry obvious plant attachments. However, in the event of any serious problem the students are instructed to vacate the premises and call the police and Warden Service.

Statewide more than 88,000 boats were inspected in 2016 by over 660 inspectors by nearly 100 different participating organizations – including 38 BASS clubs who promote self-inspections by all members. In 2016, 5,164 boats were found with plants and 124 of these plants were determined to be invasive. Obviously, the program is working. The statewide programs are supported by the milfoil sticker that is part of all boat registrations in the state and by a surcharge to out of state boaters.

Each year about $1,000,000 is raised through the milfoil sticker program. About half of these funds are used to prevent the spread of milfoil with the remainder used to eradicate existing infestations. It is hoped that in the future all boaters will learn to self- inspect their own boats saving us all this great expense. However, until that happens, inspectors at boat launches appear to be a sound method of deterring the spread of invasive plants by boat traffic. The education effort alone appears well worth the effort.

Why not wait for the plants to come and then remove them? The reason is that eradication is extremely expensive and with very mixed results. Many creative efforts have been explored to remove existing infestations: deep drawdown of water level, use of weevils who consume these plants, use of herbicides, benthic blankets covering the lake bottom, commercial harvesters and hand harvesting by scuba divers.

Most of these have more disadvantages than advantages. Commercial harvesters must be used repeatedly and they create particles of the plants that lead to future infestation. Use of scuba divers created the same particle spread until they discovered that a diver accompanied by a boat with a vacuum could accompany the diver and suction up the plants as they are hand- picked. This is a very costly operation requiring many man hours.