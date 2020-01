WILTON - The Wilton Recreation Department ice skating rink is now open for the season. Regular Warming shack hours are 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Fridays and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The lights stay on until 8 p.m. every night. Cold and hot drinks are for sale as well as candy and chips. Free skate rentals are available when the warming shack is open.