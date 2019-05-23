Franklin Countys First News

Koviashuvik Open Homestead Day this weekend

Posted by • May 23, 2019 •

TEMPLE - Koviashuvik Open Homestead Day is this Saturday May 25. Koviashuvik is a teaching homestead dedicated to sharing ecologically and culturally regenerative skills and life-ways. All are welcome. There will be an open OPEN WORKSHOP for carving with the draw-knife and Owen Knapp (age 12) will be teaching wooden sword making at 2:30 p.m. We will be pounding Brown Ash for baskets, grinding acorns into flour and touring the gardens and plantings.

Root Cellar Storage
Ice House Refrigeration
Alternative Building
Homestead-scale agriculture
Milk goats and meat rabbits
Simple Solar Hot Water
Native Cree Architecture
Outdoor Cooking
Solar Dehydration

This is as free event. Check out Koviashuvik for more info.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives