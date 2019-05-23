Koviashuvik Open Homestead Day this weekend

TEMPLE - Koviashuvik Open Homestead Day is this Saturday May 25. Koviashuvik is a teaching homestead dedicated to sharing ecologically and culturally regenerative skills and life-ways. All are welcome. There will be an open OPEN WORKSHOP for carving with the draw-knife and Owen Knapp (age 12) will be teaching wooden sword making at 2:30 p.m. We will be pounding Brown Ash for baskets, grinding acorns into flour and touring the gardens and plantings.

Root Cellar Storage

Ice House Refrigeration

Alternative Building

Homestead-scale agriculture

Milk goats and meat rabbits

Simple Solar Hot Water

Native Cree Architecture

Outdoor Cooking

Solar Dehydration

This is as free event. Check out Koviashuvik for more info.