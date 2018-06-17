LEAP improves trails with UWTVA Special Projects Grant

FARMINGTON - LEAP is happy to announce it is improving accessibility at its Stone Soup Gardens trail system. Thanks to a $2,500 Special Projects Grant from the United Way of the Tri-Valley, LEAP will be advancing its hard and firm pathway from the pick-your-own apple pathway through the blueberry patch to a second accessible resting area. This will allow mobility-impaired individuals to enjoy more of the area and harvest their own fruits in season.

LEAP provides life-enriching and medically necessary supports to individuals with intellectual disabilities in west-central Maine, and part of our mission is to improve accessibility for people of all abilities, whether they are supported by our agency or not. The United Way grant will help us to help others in this way. LEAP’s Stone Soup Gardens projects includes community gardens and trails, some of which are accessible to people of all abilities and all of which are open to the public from dawn to dusk. The system is located at 482 Farmington Falls Road - look for the sign and follow the dirt driveway for one quarter mile. Parking is available in the lower lot.

LEAP is a local non-profit residential service provider who strives to empower people of all abilities to believe in themselves, live healthy and well, make friends and have hope for the future. Our foundational principle is to provide services that encourage well-being, self-expression and experiences of joy.

For more information on LEAP, and to learn more about our mission and services, please visit us at www.leapcommunity.org