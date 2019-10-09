Learn how to grow garlic tonight in Phillips

PHILLIPS - A presentation by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension's David Fuller is being offered Wednesday evening; the event will teach participants how to grow garlic at home.

From 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Phillips Public Library, Fuller will provide four garlic bulbs for attendees to plant this fall. Fuller is an agriculture, home garden and garlic specialist. A participant fee of $10.

For more information, contact Hedy Stinchfield at 639-2665.