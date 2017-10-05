Lessons from Avian Haven Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center: A citizen’s guide to helping the birds of Maine

FARMINGTON - Join us Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the North Dining Hall in the Olson Student Center at the University of Maine at Farmington for lessons from Avian Haven.

This presentation will discuss common reasons why birds are admitted to Avian Haven Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Freedom and what public citizens can do to help our local birds. We'll discuss the facilities and recent cases at Avian Haven. This year's summer admissions include orphaned and injured eagles, owls, hawks, loons, bitterns, herons, ducks, and many species of songbirds.

Speaker Laura Suomi-Lecker is the education and outreach coordinator and long-time volunteer with Avian Haven and also the Technical Director at Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District where she does a variety of bird-related programs.